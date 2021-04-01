I’m deeply saddened by reports of a mass shooting in Orange County, and I’m continuing to keep victims and their loved ones in my thoughts as we continue to learn more. My team and I will continue to monitor the situation closely. https://t.co/e736MgqCQe

Via CBS:

At least four people, including a child, were killed Wednesday evening in a shooting at a business complex in Orange, California, CBS Los Angeles reports. The suspect was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound and was in critical condition.

A woman wounded by gunfire was also hospitalized in critical condition.

The Orange Police Department responded to reports of shots fired at around 5:30 p.m, Lieutenant Jennifer Amat said during a late night news conference. Authorities are expected to hold a news conference with more details later Thursday.

Keep reading…