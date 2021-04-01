Via DailyMail:

Cameras set up along the border caught the moment two smugglers dropped the children from the roughly 14-foot high border barrier under the cover of darkness.

An adult was seen on the Mexico side dangling the first child over the US side before letting go, leaving her to fall to the ground below.

The smuggler repeats this with the second child before they are seen instantly running away from the area with another smuggler back into Mexico.

The CBP said the children were left vulnerable to the desert elements on the ground but were luckily spotted by the camera operator who alerted Santa Teresa agents.

Keep reading…