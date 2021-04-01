Via The Hill:

The White House is pushing an infrastructure bill that could reshape the discussion around capitalism as it seems to reestablish the federal government as a primary driver of how the economy should grow and function.

In addition to traditional infrastructure projects, Biden’s $2.25 trillion American Jobs Plan would make government investments in broadband, electric vehicles, climate change, elderly care, child benefits, housing and developing future technologies.

It would redefine classic infrastructure projects to include investments in workers and families paid for by tax hikes on corporations.

Keep reading…