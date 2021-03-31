So hunter Biden has pictures of him molesting his 14 Year old niece on the laptop.The 14 Year old girl is the Daughter of his dead brother Bo. Hunter was also having a affair with the 14 Year old girls Mother,Bo's Wife @JoeBiden @CNN Hide this shit🤬 https://t.co/oZC6HCBNrb

That’s rich …

Via DailyMail:

Hunter Biden bashes Donald Trump in his upcoming memoir, calling the former president a ‘vile man with a vile mission.’

‘He pushed debunked conspiracy theories about work I did in Ukraine and China, even as his own children had pocketed millions in China and Russia and his former campaign manager sat in a jail cell for laundering millions more from Ukraine,’ Hunter writes in an excerpt obtained by The Guardian.

Hunter writes that Trump peddled those theories about him to better his chances of winning reelection and says Trump ‘believed that if he could destroy me, and by extension my father, he could dispatch any candidate of decency from either party, all while diverting attention from his own corrupt behavior.’

