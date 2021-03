I’ve watched this video twice and the only conclusion I can reach is she doesn’t know what the difference between surge and insurgency is.

AOC on Instagram Live talking about the border: “Anyone who is using the term ‘surge’ around you consciously is trying to invoke a militaristic frame… This is not a surge. These are children and they are not insurgents.”

