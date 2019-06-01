An endless stream of stupidity.

Via Yahoo News:

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on Tuesday said that referring to the rise in border crossings over the past few months as a “surge” or “invasion” smacks of white supremacy.

“So much of our national conversation, which is not a conversation, about immigration, is driven by people who could not care less about immigrants. So often, people want to say, ‘Why aren’t you talking about the border crisis?’ or ‘Why aren’t you talking about it in this way?’ Well, we’re talking about it, they just don’t like how we’re talking about it,” she said while answering questions on her Instagram Story.

“It’s not a border crisis. It’s an imperialism crisis, it’s a climate crisis, it’s a trade crisis, and also, it’s a carceral crisis,” she added, arguing that the US’ foreign policy legacy in Central America, its trade policies, and its contributions to global climate change have disproportionately affected the global South.

Ocasio-Cortez also pointed out other issues with using the word “surge.”

“Anyone who’s using the word ‘surge’ around you, consciously, is trying to invoke a militaristic frame. And that’s a problem. Because this is not a surge, these are children,” she said. “And they are not insurgents. And we are not being invaded, which, by the way, is a white supremacist idea, philosophy, the idea that if an ‘other’ is coming in the population, that this is an invasion of who we are.”