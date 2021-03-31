Via MSN:

His son Thomas P. Liddy confirmed the death but did not give a cause, saying only that it was unrelated to the coronavirus.

A theatrical personality whose event-filled career included more twists and turns than a fictional potboiler, Mr. Liddy was at various times an FBI agent, jailbird, radio talk-show host, best-selling author, candidate for Congress, actor and promoter of gold investments.

The role for which he is best remembered was in the plot to bug the Democratic Party headquarters in the Watergate complex in June 1972.

