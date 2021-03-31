Via Fox News:

Nassau County Police Benevolent Association (PBA) President James McDermott told “Fox & Friends” on Wednesday that Richard Rivera, who murdered off-duty officer and dad-of-four Robert Walsh in 1981, should step down from a city’s police reform panel.

McDermott, who spent decades serving with the NYPD and the Nassau County Police Department on Long Island, N.Y., argued that Rivera is “not somebody that would have an unbiased opinion and that’s the least of it.”

Rivera, who was convicted of fatally shooting the NYPD officer in a Queens, N.Y. bar, is now helping reform police in Ithaca, New York as part of a state-mandated plan launched by Gov. Andrew Cuomo, the New York Post reported.

