Guy seems like a top-notch lawyer.

Via Newsweek:

The mother of Kenosha shooting suspect Kyle Rittenhouse claims attorney Lin Wood kept him in jail for months in order to protect him from what he feared would be a post-election breakdown of society.

Wendy Rittenhouse, whose 18-year-old son is charged with two counts of murder in connection to the shootings at a Black Lives Matter protest in August 2020, claimed Wood thought he would be safer at an Illinois youth facility because “Armageddon” was approaching.

