What a crappy scene.

Via NY Post:

One of President Biden’s German shepherds treated the White House like an outhouse Wednesday, rudely answering nature’s call in a hallway, according to a pool reporter.

“As pool gathered to load in the vans on the South Lawn driveway, Champ and Major were spotted in the hallway outside the Palm Room doors in front of the Diplomatic Room,” noted the journalist in a 10:27 a.m. dispatch as she awaited the departure of First Lady Jill Biden. “There was dog poo on the floor. It’s unclear which dog was responsible for it.”

The crappy situation unfolded one day after it was reported that Major, the White House’s first rescue dog, was involved in a second biting incident this month.

Keep reading…