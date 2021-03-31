Via NY Post:

Hunter Biden’s forthcoming memoir shares in graphic detail his downfall into crack-cocaine addiction — and even allowed a homeless drug dealer to move in with him.

The president’s son tells how his first drink was a glass of champagne aged just 8 — leading to a lifetime of abusing drink and then hard drugs.

“I’ve bought crack cocaine on the streets of Washington, DC, and cooked up my own inside a hotel bungalow in Los Angeles,” Hunter writes in the prologue to “Beautiful Things,” according to excerpts in the New York Times.

Keep reading…