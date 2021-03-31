Do you really think the system is so broken that due process is just some quaint fantasy? We reap what we sow.

Via Newsweek:

Comedian Chelsea Handler received social media backlash on Tuesday after questioning the need for murder trials “when there is audio and video footage of the murder.”

Handler made the remarks Tuesday on Twitter while discussing the trial of Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer accused of murdering George Floyd on May 25, 2020. Footage leading up to and including Floyd’s death, which quickly went viral and sparked worldwide Black Lives Matter protests, shows Chauvin with his knee on Floyd’s neck for over nine minutes. Handler suggested that Chauvin should be deemed guilty based on the footage alone, with no need for a trial.

