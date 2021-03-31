Gaetz on Tucker names person he claims is extorting his family, claims it’s a former DOJ official named David McGee pic.twitter.com/Pl5GeBEpG1

Via DailyMail:

Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz has denied allegations he trafficked and had a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old girl and insists the claims are part of a $25million blackmail plot by a former Justice Department lawyer.

The Justice Department is investigating Gaetz for allegedly having a relationship with the teen and paying for her to travel with him two years ago in violation of child sex trafficking laws.

The 38-year-old Trump ally refuted the allegations in a series of statements and interviews and says he is the victim of an ‘organized criminal extortion scheme’ to get money from his family.

Keep reading…