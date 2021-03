Via NY Post:

The Swiss ambassador to the United States was assaulted inside his DC residence by an intruder, court documents show.

The shocking home invasion occurred around 2 p.m. Monday at the ambassador’s home, which is attached to the embassy, according to the records.

The suspect, Christian David Mandeville of Oregon, had been denied entry to the property — so he hopped the outside security fence and pushed his way into the residence, the documents and Swiss officials said.

