Via DailyMail:

Biden’s press secretary Jen Psaki has stood by the decision by San Diego school officials to provide in-person teaching to migrant teenagers before children return to the classroom.

Parents are angry over plans for teachers providing in-person instruction to migrant children while their kids have been stuck at home slogging through virtual Zoom sessions.

Teachers from the San Diego County Office of Education as well as other nonprofit organizations started providing educational services on Monday to some of the 500 minors who arrived from Texas and Arizona over the weekend – a week before full in-person learning begins.

