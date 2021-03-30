Via CNN:

The Bidens’ dog Major has been involved in another biting incident that required medical attention, two people with knowledge of the incident tell CNN.

The incident, which involved a National Park Service employee, took place on the White House South Lawn on Monday afternoon. The employee was working at the time and needed to stop in order to receive treatment from the White House medical unit.

First lady Jill Biden’s press secretary Michael LaRosa told CNN that Major is “still adjusting to his new surroundings.”

“Yes, Major nipped someone on a walk. Out of an abundance of caution, the individual was seen by WHMU and then returned to work without injury.”

