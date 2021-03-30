Via NY Post:

A California school district is arranging for migrant children to get in-person teaching — even as all local kids remain stuck in virtual classes.

The San Diego County Office of Education (SDCOE) confirmed to Fox News that it is “providing the educational program for the unaccompanied migrant children” staying at the San Diego Convention Center.

It sparked outrage from local parents, education leaders and lawmakers as local children remain in online-only classes until at least April 12, when the plan is to switch to a hybrid model.

Keep reading…