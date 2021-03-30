Why the hell does the Pentagon have one anyway?

Via NY Post:

US Special Operations’ new “chief of diversity” has been reassigned just days after he was appointed, amid an investigation into social media posts in which he compared former President Donald Trump to Adolf Hitler.

A Department of Defense official confirmed the reassignment of Richard Torres-Estrada to Fox News on Tuesday.

Torres-Estrada’s appointment as chief of diversity and inclusion was announced just last Thursday by the US Special Operations Command.

But by Monday, Pentagon press secretary John Kirby confirmed a probe into Torres-Estrada’s social-media posts, which include an image juxtaposing Trump and Hitler and an anti-police political cartoon.

