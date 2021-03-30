Via WTOP:

If you live in D.C. and need that extra jolt from a Red Bull or Mountain Dew, you might be paying quite a bit more when you go to the counter if a newly introduced tax is passed.

The legislation before the D.C. Council would place a $.015 cent-per-ounce excise tax any on sugary drinks like sodas, energy drinks and sports drinks. The price for 12-pack of Coke would go up over $2.

It is called the Nutrition Equity Bill and supporters claim that it will discourage residents from buying sugary drinks and make healthier options, especially in low-income neighborhoods in Northeast and Southeast D.C., where obesity and diabetes are diagnosed at high rates.

Keep reading…