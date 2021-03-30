Via NY Post:

A racist attacker brutally beat an Asian woman who was walking to her church in Midtown on Monday morning — as a security guard in a nearby building watched and did nothing to help, according to police and footage of the incident.

The unidentified suspect spewed anti-Asian statements as he punched and kicked the 65-year-old woman on West 43rd Street near Ninth Avenue at about 11:40 a.m., according to cops.

“F–k you, you don’t belong here,” the brute yelled at the woman, according to sources.

Keep reading…