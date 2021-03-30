Via News Week:

Podcast host Joe Rogan recently denied facing any censorship at Spotify despite some videos from his YouTube channel not being transferred to the streaming giant as part of a multi-million licensing deal announced in May 2020.

“A lot of people are like, ‘they’re telling Joe Rogan what he can and can’t do.’ They’re no—they’re not,” Rogan said last month in a podcast with stand-up comedian Fahim Anwar.

“Anytime anything gets big enough… there’s gonna be strings attached.” Anwar said, to which Rogan responded: “Yeah, that’s the criticism of me being on Spotify.”

