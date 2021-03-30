Via Tube Filter:

YouTube has once again demonetized right-wing commentator Steven Crowder’s channel, this time for multiple violations of Community Guidelines, including COVID-19 and election integrity policies.

“In order to monetize on YouTube, channels must comply with the YouTube Partner Program policies, which include our Community Guidelines, Google AdSense program policies, and Advertiser-Friendly Guidelines,” a YouTube spokesperson tells Tubefilter. “Channels that repeatedly violate our policies are suspended from the partner program.”

Keep reading…