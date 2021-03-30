LOL, idiot.

Via NBC:

Stanley Tucci’s not the only one with a popular Italian cooking show, it would seem.

A mafia fugitive has been arrested in the Dominican Republic after inadvertently tipping off police with his culinary hobby.

After seven years on the run, Marc Feren Claude Biart was tracked down through a YouTube cooking channel he started with his wife, Italian police said in a statement.

The alleged gangster’s “love for Italian cuisine” — and tattoo ink — made his arrest possible, police said.

Though he carefully hid his face, Biart failed to disguise his distinctive body tattoos, they added.

