#BREAKING: Starting Tuesday, April 6 at 8am, all New Yorkers age 16+ will be eligible to schedule and receive the COVID-19 vaccines.
And beginning tomorrow at 8am, all New Yorkers age 30+ will be eligible to schedule and receive the vaccines.
Let’s #VaccinateNY
— Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) March 29, 2021
Via CBS:
New York State will expand COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to all adults 16 years and older starting April 6, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Monday. Eligibility will expand to adults 30 and older on March 30.
This puts New York nearly a month ahead of President Biden’s May 1 deadline for every state, tribe and territory to make the vaccine available to all adults. But by April 6, New York will be behind other states that have already started universal adult eligibility or are scheduled to begin this week.