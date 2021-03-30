They blinked fast on that one…

Via MSN:

“That’s not part of the conversation about this infrastructure bill,” Buttigieg told CNN on Monday when asked about implementing a vehicle-miles-traveled fee in lieu of taxes paid at the gas pump. “Just want to make sure that’s really clear,” he added. “But you will be hearing a lot more details in the coming days about how we envision to be able to fund this.”

Buttigieg also dismissed the suggestion of a gas tax increase to pay for rebuilding the nations roads, tunnels and bridges but he said measures being discussed “are carefully thought through, responsible ideas that ultimately are going to be a win for the economy.”

