Via TPM:

Today it’s being reported that Nike has had enough of the outrage. They filed a lawsuit to halt the accompanying shoe line that was slated to roll out to consumers.

According to Rolling Stone, the Nike shoe company is suing MSCHF (who designed the Lil Nas X Satan shoes) on the basis that the rollout announcement made it appear as if Nike endorses Satanism. The fact that MSCHF did this allegedly without “approval or authorization” of Nike means the shoes are “likely to cause confusion and dilution and create an erroneous association between MSCHF’s products and Nike.”

Keep reading…