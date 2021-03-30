Really?

WATERS: “I believe that it stems from the history of this country. It stems from slavery when whites were absolutely in charge, and they absolutely controlled the lives of people and their families. They decided to separate families and send the boys in one direction, the girls in another the mothers to the big house. I mean, they’ve always been in charge. I think that this thinking about the need to control, the need to you know, make sure that people stay in their place, so-called, has been what has basically what has happened in America all of these years. And I think it continues in various ways. Sometimes a little bit more sophisticated ways.”