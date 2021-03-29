Via NY Post:

Dr. Anthony Fauci appeared to take credit for the development of the country’s COVID-19 vaccines — without ever mentioning the role of the Trump administration’s Operation Warp Speed campaign.

In a CNN special that aired Sunday, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases said the “best decision” he made was fast-tracking efforts to produce a vaccine.

“When I saw what happened in New York City, almost overrunning of our health care system, it was like, ‘Oh my goodness,’ ” Fauci told CNN correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta on “COVID WAR: The Pandemic Doctors Speak Out.”

