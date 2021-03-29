Via Politico:

Another woman has accused New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo of “unwanted, unwelcome physical contact,” the latest in a series of allegations of sexual harassment and misconduct levied against the governor.

The woman, Sherry Vill, said during a press conference on Monday afternoon that the governor “suddenly grabbed her face and kissed her” in 2017 outside of her home in the town of Greece, which borders Lake Ontario. Cuomo was visiting the area to survey flood damage in the wake of a storm.

