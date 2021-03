America has two presidents….

Via NY Post:

Former President Trump sat down with Judge Jeanine Pirro for an exclusive interview that will air on Fox News’ “Justice with Judge Jeanine” Saturday at 9 p.m.

“A lot of people want me to” visit the border, Trump told Pirro.

In the interview, Trump says that he will probably visit the southern border over the next few weeks.

Trump called Biden’s undoing of the “Remain in Mexico” policy, or the Migrant Protection Protocol, a “very bad decision.”

Keep reading…