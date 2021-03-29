Via Breaking 911:

BOSTON – U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE) Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) Boston arrested one of ICE’s Top 10 Most Wanted in the United States, a previously removed immigration fugitive citizen of Haiti who had been convicted on multiple counts of narcotics possession and trafficking. The fugitive was charged with illegal reentry in federal court in Boston, it was announced by ERO Boston Field Office Director Todd M. Lyons and Acting United States Attorney for the Massachusetts Nathaniel R. Mendell on March 24.

Friendly Grandoit, 42, was arrested on March 19, 2021, and charged with one count of illegal re-entry into the United States after deportation. Grandoit was detained following an initial appearance before U.S. District Court Magistrate Judge Marianne B. Bowler.

