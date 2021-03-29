LIberals: Buy electric/hybrid vehicles, save the planet

Also Liberals: Pay to drive your car now because no one is paying the gasoline taxes thanks to electric cars

Via Fox:

Biden Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg is weighing a vehicle miles tax (VMT) to fund the president’s estimated $3 trillion infrastructure plan, which he plans to unveil next Friday.

A VMT would tax people per miles driven and presents an alternative to further raising the gas tax.

“We’re obviously going to have to come to more solutions if we’re going to preserve the user-paid principle,” Buttigieg said Thursday of a potential VMT while testifying before the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee.

His comment came in response to a question from Transportation and Infrastructure Committee Ranking Member Sam Graves, R-Mo., who has previously expressed support for the tax.

