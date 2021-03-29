Long live the king.

Via Yahoo:

This weekend’s international rollout of Warner Bros.’ “Godzilla vs. Kong” set a new pandemic record for a Hollywood film, a hopeful sign of an imminent return to moviegoing.

The film, which opens in North American theaters and on HBO Max on Wednesday, debuted in 38 overseas markets to an impressive $121.8 million, including $70.3 million in Chinese receipts. That’s the biggest debut for a Hollywood film in China since 2019. The monster smackdown also grossed $12.4 million on 891 IMAX screens, also Hollywood’s biggest IMAX weekend since December 2019.

The “Godzilla vs. Kong” debut outperformed the entire to-date international gross of the studio’s December blockbuster release of “Wonder Woman 1984,” which currently stands at $120 million overseas (and an additional $45.9 million domestic), according to estimates from measurement firm Comscore. The previous benchmark for a pandemic-era overseas opening was the $53-million launch of the studio’s “Tenet” in August 2020.

