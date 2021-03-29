Via Business Insider:

When Vice President Kamala Harris took her oath of office in January, she became the first female, first Black, and first Asian American vice president in US history.

But while President Joe Biden and the first lady, Jill Biden, were quickly able to settle in at the White House on Inauguration Day, Harris and her husband, Doug Emhoff, would have to stay in temporary housing at the historic Blair House while the vice president’s residence was undergoing renovations.

Harris and Emhoff are still residing at Blair House, the official residence of White House guests located across from 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, according to CNN.

Keep reading…