Oklahoma City police shot and killed an inmate at the Oklahoma County jail after a hostage situation Saturday night involving a guard.

The jail remained on lockdown Saturday night with extra staff inside, while outside, a small group of protesters chanted and pounded on the jail’s parking lot gate, loud enough to be heard a block away.

The man who was killed was not identified by officials, pending family notification. Officials said he was the suspected hostage taker.

The jail employee was rescued and taken to a hospital for treatment. Jail Administrator Greg Williams said that the guard left the jail on his own, but did not provide details of his injuries.

