Today Texas recorded the lowest 7-day Covid positivity rate since that data began being calculated: 5.43%.
We also recorded the largest daily number of vaccines administered to Texans: 342,849.
More Texans getting vaccines will keep down the positivity rate.
Always voluntary.
— Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) March 26, 2021
Another nail in the coffin of government control.
Just over two weeks after Texas Gov. Greg Abbott lifted coronavirus mandates allowing businesses to operate at 100 percent capacity and made masks optional, the red state is still reporting decreases in cases and hospitalizations.
The governor championed his state’s success in a Friday night tweet saying, “Today Texas recorded the lowest 7-day COVID positivity rate since that data began being calculated: 5.43%.”
“We also recorded the largest daily number of vaccines administered to Texans: 342,849. More Texans getting vaccines will keep down the positivity rate,” he said, though adding that receiving the vaccine was “always voluntary.”