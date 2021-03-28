More Texans getting vaccines will keep down the positivity rate.

We also recorded the largest daily number of vaccines administered to Texans: 342,849.

Today Texas recorded the lowest 7-day Covid positivity rate since that data began being calculated: 5.43%.

Another nail in the coffin of government control.

Via Fox News:

Just over two weeks after Texas Gov. Greg Abbott lifted coronavirus mandates allowing businesses to operate at 100 percent capacity and made masks optional, the red state is still reporting decreases in cases and hospitalizations.

The governor championed his state’s success in a Friday night tweet saying, “Today Texas recorded the lowest 7-day COVID positivity rate since that data began being calculated: 5.43%.”

“We also recorded the largest daily number of vaccines administered to Texans: 342,849. More Texans getting vaccines will keep down the positivity rate,” he said, though adding that receiving the vaccine was “always voluntary.”

Keep reading…