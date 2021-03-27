Am I the only one who thinks it’s strange there are more mass shootings in the first 3 months of a Biden “presidency” than there were during all of Trump’s four years?
Via NY Post:
The tally from a chaotic night of gunfire in Virginia Beach has risen to eight wounded and two dead as of early Saturday, authorities said.
One of the dead was a potential suspect shot by a Virginia Beach Police officer, the department said. Several of the injured are fighting for their lives in area hospitals.
The mayhem stretched across three different crime scenes, and included a police officer who was hurt after being struck by a car.
Several people were in custody, but had not yet been charged, according to local news station WAVY-Channel 10.