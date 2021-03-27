I was proud to sign S.B. 202 to ensure elections in Georgia are secure, fair, and accessible. I appreciate the hard work of members of the General Assembly to make it easy to vote and hard to cheat. pic.twitter.com/1ztPnfD6rd

And predictably Democrats are upset about not getting free things.

Via The Hill:

One of the most notable parts of the new Georgia voting law signed by Gov. Brian Kemp (R) on Thursday is that it would make it illegal for people to provide food or water to voters as they wait in lines to cast their ballots.

The new law includes giving food and water in a section on electioneering that places new restrictions on the practice. It compares food and drink to gifts that might be given to a voter.

