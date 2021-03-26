Via NY Post:

A woman shoved an Asian American City Council candidate down a Manhattan subway staircase in a random attack last week, the candidate told The Post.

Candidate Susan Lee said she was in the stairwell at the Oculus subway station when she spotted the woman staring at her.

“You know she has this mischievous look on her face, and I was just thinking like, ‘Oh gosh, this isn’t good,’” Lee, 42, recalled of the March 17 incident.

“She pushed me,” she said, adding that she grabbed the handrail to brace herself.

