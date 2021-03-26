Uh, ok

Via Barrons:

Brazil’s over 300,000 deaths from the coronavirus amount to the “biggest genocide” in the Latin American country’s history, former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said Friday in a scathing attack on current leader Jair Bolsonaro.

“On Tuesday, 3158 people died of Covid in Brazil. It’s the biggest genocide in our history,” Lula told Germany’s Der Spiegel weekly, adding that Bolsonaro had lied to the Brazilian people about the pandemic.

“We must save Brazil from Covid-19,” the former president added, saying that “Brazil will not withstand it if this man continues to govern in this way”.

