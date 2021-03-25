Via CBS:

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A new report from the Parkland Center for Clinical Innovation said mortalities due to the coronavirus pandemic are now the leading cause of death among Dallas County residents, surpassing heart disease, cancer and strokes in the past year.

“This is a sad milestone for Dallas County,” said Vikas Chowdhry, MBA, Chief Analytics and Information Officer at PCCI. “We can see that COVID-19 claimed the most lives following social gatherings and holiday travel beginning with Thanksgiving through Christmas and New Year’s. Starting in December we saw a startling spike of deaths due to COVID-19 that represented more than all of the deaths in the previous months we had experienced during the pandemic. This offers a valuable lesson going forward, that we must remain vigilant to protect ourselves, our families and friends.”

