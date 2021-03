Via Washington Examiner:

A planned production of Cinderella has been canceled over concerns that the cast was too white.

“It was 98% white,” artistic director Michael Brindisi said of the cast. “That doesn’t work with what we’re saying we’re going to do.”

Chanhassen Dinner Theatres in Minnesota has now decided to scrap the project altogether and will instead turn to producing Footloose in 2022.

