Via CBS:

“Sesame Street” has often introduced new Muppets to teach children about topics like autism, HIV and homelessness. Now, the show’s two newest characters, 5-year-old Wes and his father Elijah, will offer a lesson on race, Sesame Workshop, the nonprofit behind the iconic children’s show, announced this week.

The show launched several new “ABC’s of Racial Literacy” resources to teach parents and children about race and racism. In one video, Elmo wants to know why his friend Wes’ skin is brown. Wes’ dad, Elijah, explains melanin.

“The color of our skin is important to who we are, but we should all know that it’s okay that we all look different in so many ways,” Elijah says.

