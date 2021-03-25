Oh boy…

So… @JoeBiden's press conference is going just about how you'd expect. pic.twitter.com/8V7stcpueW — The First (@TheFirstonTV) March 25, 2021

The robot is manfacuntioning can someone find the technician:

Joe Biden's brain just malfunctioned…? pic.twitter.com/QWUBa9v8iD — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) March 25, 2021

Claims he united the world:

Watch Biden randomly start yelling in the middle of answer about tax rates pic.twitter.com/A0o4hTcfkn — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) March 25, 2021

Forgets what the filibuster is:

President Biden stumbles through his words while discussing the elimination of the filibuster. https://t.co/VlT7z8v2lm pic.twitter.com/GIk3xlbemg — Newsmax (@newsmax) March 25, 2021