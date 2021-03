Via FreeBeacon:

An Israeli-owned cargo ship was reportedly struck by an Iranian missile on Thursday in the Arabian Sea, the latest escalation in an increasingly violent tit for tat between the nations.

According to multiple regional reports on the still-developing story, the ship was traveling from Tanzania to India when the missile, believed to be Iranian in origin, struck. There were no reported injuries. The ship is said to have sustained only minor damage and is continuing its way to India.

