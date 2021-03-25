Moving toward a return to pre-pandemic normal, Rutgers has announced that students planning to attend the university in Fall 2021 will be required to be vaccinated against COVID. https://t.co/hzirbleAYo

Via MSN:

The university announced in a letter Thursday that it will be updating its Immunization Requirements for Students to include the COVID-19 vaccine as it moves toward a full return to a “pre-pandemic normal” for the new school year.

Students will be required to provide proof of vaccination, but can request an exemption from the vaccination requirement for medical or religious reasons.

“Any vaccine authorized for use in the U.S. (currently Moderna, Pfizer, and Johnson & Johnson) is acceptable,” the university said. “It is understood that some incoming students may be 17 years old, and may be only eligible for the Pfizer vaccine.”

