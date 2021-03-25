Via NY Post:

A Connecticut mom reeking of marijuana told cops she was “so excited” after strangling her son and trying to stuff his mouth with CBD gummy candies, court documents show.

An arrest warrant affidavit unsealed Tuesday said Tiffany Farrauto, 33, told New London cops that she killed her 4-year-old son, David Jasmin, in their apartment on March 7, the Hartford Courant reports.

“You can take me away … because my son is already dead and is in the house,” Farrauto said, according to the affidavit.

The officers found Farrrauto with a broken Wiffle Ball bat after getting a report of a woman smashing a car in a parking lot.

