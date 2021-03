They’re all vaccinated and the reporter is wearing a mask.

REPORTER: “Would you mind putting on a mask for us?”

CRUZ: “Yeah, when I’m talking to the TV camera, I’m not going to wear a mask. All of us have been immunized.”

REPORTER: “It’d make us feel better.”

CRUZ: "You're welcome to step away if you'd like."

