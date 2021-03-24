Via Business Insider:

Last week, Education Secretary Miguel Cardona canceled $1 billion in student loan debt for about 72,000 defrauded borrowers.

The decision, his first major one as President Joe Biden’s education chief, came after a series of investigations over the past decade of for-profit schools for engaging in fraudulent behavior related to federal loans. Corinthian Colleges and ITT Technical Institute were the main institutions connected with the canceled debt, but others were similarly accused, according to a series of legal settlements.

