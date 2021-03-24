Via Fox News:

President Biden will hold his first news conference as commander-in-chief Thursday at 1:15 p.m. EDT in the East Room of the White House.

The conference will be streamed on Fox News Channel and Fox News Digital.

Biden’s first press conference comes over two months into the new administration, a delay that raised eyebrows in the media world.

Donald Trump waited 27 days into his presidency to hold a press conference, Barack Obama waited just 20 days before holding one, and George W. Bush waited 33 days before taking questions from the press in a formal setting.

The White House defended Biden, noting he has taken brief questions in informal settings.

Keep reading…